20 Cambodian riels to Kenyan shillings

Convert KHR to KES at the real exchange rate

20 khr
1 kes

1.00000 KHR = 0.03749 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
How to convert Cambodian riels to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Kenyan Shilling
1 KHR0.03749 KES
5 KHR0.18743 KES
10 KHR0.37487 KES
20 KHR0.74973 KES
50 KHR1.87433 KES
100 KHR3.74866 KES
250 KHR9.37165 KES
500 KHR18.74330 KES
1000 KHR37.48660 KES
2000 KHR74.97320 KES
5000 KHR187.43300 KES
10000 KHR374.86600 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Cambodian Riel
1 KES26.67620 KHR
5 KES133.38100 KHR
10 KES266.76200 KHR
20 KES533.52400 KHR
50 KES1333.81000 KHR
100 KES2667.62000 KHR
250 KES6669.05000 KHR
500 KES13338.10000 KHR
1000 KES26676.20000 KHR
2000 KES53352.40000 KHR
5000 KES133381.00000 KHR
10000 KES266762.00000 KHR