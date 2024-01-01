Cambodian riels to Swedish kronor today

៛1.000 KHR = kr0.002614 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
KHR to SEK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SEK
1 KHR to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00260.0026
Low0.00250.0025
Average0.00250.0025
Change4.27%-0.90%
1 KHR to SEK stats

The performance of KHR to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0026 and a 30 day low of 0.0025. This means the 30 day average was 0.0025. The change for KHR to SEK was 4.27.

The performance of KHR to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0026 and a 90 day low of 0.0025. This means the 90 day average was 0.0025. The change for KHR to SEK was -0.90.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Swedish Krona
1 KHR0.00261 SEK
5 KHR0.01307 SEK
10 KHR0.02614 SEK
20 KHR0.05228 SEK
50 KHR0.13070 SEK
100 KHR0.26141 SEK
250 KHR0.65352 SEK
500 KHR1.30704 SEK
1000 KHR2.61407 SEK
2000 KHR5.22814 SEK
5000 KHR13.07035 SEK
10000 KHR26.14070 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cambodian Riel
1 SEK382.54500 KHR
5 SEK1,912.72500 KHR
10 SEK3,825.45000 KHR
20 SEK7,650.90000 KHR
50 SEK19,127.25000 KHR
100 SEK38,254.50000 KHR
250 SEK95,636.25000 KHR
500 SEK191,272.50000 KHR
1000 SEK382,545.00000 KHR
2000 SEK765,090.00000 KHR
5000 SEK1,912,725.00000 KHR
10000 SEK3,825,450.00000 KHR