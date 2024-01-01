Cambodian riels to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert KHR to GHS at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = GH¢0.003959 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:42
KHR to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GHS
1 KHR to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00400.0040
Low0.00390.0036
Average0.00390.0038
Change2.53%9.88%
1 KHR to GHS stats

The performance of KHR to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0040 and a 30 day low of 0.0039. This means the 30 day average was 0.0039. The change for KHR to GHS was 2.53.

The performance of KHR to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0040 and a 90 day low of 0.0036. This means the 90 day average was 0.0038. The change for KHR to GHS was 9.88.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KHR0.00396 GHS
5 KHR0.01979 GHS
10 KHR0.03959 GHS
20 KHR0.07918 GHS
50 KHR0.19794 GHS
100 KHR0.39588 GHS
250 KHR0.98970 GHS
500 KHR1.97939 GHS
1000 KHR3.95878 GHS
2000 KHR7.91756 GHS
5000 KHR19.79390 GHS
10000 KHR39.58780 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cambodian Riel
1 GHS252.60300 KHR
5 GHS1,263.01500 KHR
10 GHS2,526.03000 KHR
20 GHS5,052.06000 KHR
50 GHS12,630.15000 KHR
100 GHS25,260.30000 KHR
250 GHS63,150.75000 KHR
500 GHS126,301.50000 KHR
1000 GHS252,603.00000 KHR
2000 GHS505,206.00000 KHR
5000 GHS1,263,015.00000 KHR
10000 GHS2,526,030.00000 KHR