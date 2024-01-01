Cambodian riels to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert KHR to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
3.14 ghs

1.000 KHR = 0.003136 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:41
How to convert Cambodian riels to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KHR0.00314 GHS
5 KHR0.01568 GHS
10 KHR0.03136 GHS
20 KHR0.06272 GHS
50 KHR0.15680 GHS
100 KHR0.31360 GHS
250 KHR0.78400 GHS
500 KHR1.56800 GHS
1000 KHR3.13601 GHS
2000 KHR6.27202 GHS
5000 KHR15.68005 GHS
10000 KHR31.36010 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Cambodian Riel
1 GHS318.87600 KHR
5 GHS1,594.38000 KHR
10 GHS3,188.76000 KHR
20 GHS6,377.52000 KHR
50 GHS15,943.80000 KHR
100 GHS31,887.60000 KHR
250 GHS79,719.00000 KHR
500 GHS159,438.00000 KHR
1000 GHS318,876.00000 KHR
2000 GHS637,752.00000 KHR
5000 GHS1,594,380.00000 KHR
10000 GHS3,188,760.00000 KHR