Cambodian riels to New Taiwan dollars today

Convert KHR to TWD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = NT$0.007901 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:28
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KHR to TWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TWD
1 KHR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00790.0080
Low0.00780.0078
Average0.00790.0079
Change0.23%-1.23%
View full history

1 KHR to TWD stats

The performance of KHR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0079 and a 30 day low of 0.0078. This means the 30 day average was 0.0079. The change for KHR to TWD was 0.23.

The performance of KHR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0079. The change for KHR to TWD was -1.23.

Track market ratesView KHR to TWD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12723.4784.0860.774
1 CAD0.72311.0910.6715.14916.95760.7540.56
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.71915.5455.6780.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62617.67525.27690.5560.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KHR0.00790 TWD
5 KHR0.03950 TWD
10 KHR0.07901 TWD
20 KHR0.15801 TWD
50 KHR0.39503 TWD
100 KHR0.79005 TWD
250 KHR1.97513 TWD
500 KHR3.95026 TWD
1000 KHR7.90052 TWD
2000 KHR15.80104 TWD
5000 KHR39.50260 TWD
10000 KHR79.00520 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TWD126.57400 KHR
5 TWD632.87000 KHR
10 TWD1,265.74000 KHR
20 TWD2,531.48000 KHR
50 TWD6,328.70000 KHR
100 TWD12,657.40000 KHR
250 TWD31,643.50000 KHR
500 TWD63,287.00000 KHR
1000 TWD126,574.00000 KHR
2000 TWD253,148.00000 KHR
5000 TWD632,870.00000 KHR
10000 TWD1,265,740.00000 KHR