10 thousand Cambodian riels to New Taiwan dollars

Convert KHR to TWD at the real exchange rate

10000 khr
76.13 twd

1.00000 KHR = 0.00761 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:05
How to convert Cambodian riels to New Taiwan dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to TWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KHR0.00761 TWD
5 KHR0.03806 TWD
10 KHR0.07613 TWD
20 KHR0.15226 TWD
50 KHR0.38065 TWD
100 KHR0.76129 TWD
250 KHR1.90322 TWD
500 KHR3.80645 TWD
1000 KHR7.61290 TWD
2000 KHR15.22580 TWD
5000 KHR38.06450 TWD
10000 KHR76.12900 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TWD131.35600 KHR
5 TWD656.78000 KHR
10 TWD1313.56000 KHR
20 TWD2627.12000 KHR
50 TWD6567.80000 KHR
100 TWD13135.60000 KHR
250 TWD32839.00000 KHR
500 TWD65678.00000 KHR
1000 TWD131356.00000 KHR
2000 TWD262712.00000 KHR
5000 TWD656780.00000 KHR
10000 TWD1313560.00000 KHR