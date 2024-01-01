Convert KHR to TWD at the real exchange rate

Cambodian riels to New Taiwan dollars today

1,000 khr
7.89 twd

៛1.000 KHR = NT$0.007891 TWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49
1 KHR to TWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00790.0080
Low0.00780.0078
Average0.00790.0079
Change-0.47%-0.22%
1 KHR to TWD stats

The performance of KHR to TWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0079 and a 30 day low of 0.0078. This means the 30 day average was 0.0079. The change for KHR to TWD was -0.47.

The performance of KHR to TWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0080 and a 90 day low of 0.0078. This means the 90 day average was 0.0079. The change for KHR to TWD was -0.22.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / New Taiwan Dollar
1 KHR0,00789 TWD
5 KHR0,03945 TWD
10 KHR0,07891 TWD
20 KHR0,15781 TWD
50 KHR0,39453 TWD
100 KHR0,78907 TWD
250 KHR1,97267 TWD
500 KHR3,94533 TWD
1000 KHR7,89066 TWD
2000 KHR15,78132 TWD
5000 KHR39,45330 TWD
10000 KHR78,90660 TWD
Conversion rates New Taiwan Dollar / Cambodian Riel
1 TWD126,73200 KHR
5 TWD633,66000 KHR
10 TWD1.267,32000 KHR
20 TWD2.534,64000 KHR
50 TWD6.336,60000 KHR
100 TWD12.673,20000 KHR
250 TWD31.683,00000 KHR
500 TWD63.366,00000 KHR
1000 TWD126.732,00000 KHR
2000 TWD253.464,00000 KHR
5000 TWD633.660,00000 KHR
10000 TWD1.267.320,00000 KHR