Cambodian riels to Thai bahts today

Convert KHR to THB at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ฿0.008331 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:58
KHR to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 KHR to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00830.0088
Low0.00800.0080
Average0.00810.0083
Change2.86%-5.57%
1 KHR to THB stats

The performance of KHR to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0083 and a 30 day low of 0.0080. This means the 30 day average was 0.0081. The change for KHR to THB was 2.86.

The performance of KHR to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0088 and a 90 day low of 0.0080. This means the 90 day average was 0.0083. The change for KHR to THB was -5.57.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Thai Baht
1 KHR0.00833 THB
5 KHR0.04166 THB
10 KHR0.08331 THB
20 KHR0.16662 THB
50 KHR0.41656 THB
100 KHR0.83312 THB
250 KHR2.08280 THB
500 KHR4.16559 THB
1000 KHR8.33118 THB
2000 KHR16.66236 THB
5000 KHR41.65590 THB
10000 KHR83.31180 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cambodian Riel
1 THB120.03100 KHR
5 THB600.15500 KHR
10 THB1,200.31000 KHR
20 THB2,400.62000 KHR
50 THB6,001.55000 KHR
100 THB12,003.10000 KHR
250 THB30,007.75000 KHR
500 THB60,015.50000 KHR
1000 THB120,031.00000 KHR
2000 THB240,062.00000 KHR
5000 THB600,155.00000 KHR
10000 THB1,200,310.00000 KHR