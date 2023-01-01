1 thousand Cambodian riels to Thai bahts

Convert KHR to THB at the real exchange rate

1000 khr
8.50 thb

1.00000 KHR = 0.00850 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862421.0970591.22851.46391.622260.9447318.7287
1 GBP1.1595311.2721105.7851.697491.881111.0954421.7172
1 USD0.91150.786102183.1581.33441.478740.8611517.0719
1 INR0.01096150.009453110.012025310.01604660.01778230.01035560.205295

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Thai Baht
1 KHR0.00850 THB
5 KHR0.04248 THB
10 KHR0.08496 THB
20 KHR0.16993 THB
50 KHR0.42482 THB
100 KHR0.84963 THB
250 KHR2.12409 THB
500 KHR4.24817 THB
1000 KHR8.49635 THB
2000 KHR16.99270 THB
5000 KHR42.48175 THB
10000 KHR84.96350 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Cambodian Riel
1 THB117.69800 KHR
5 THB588.49000 KHR
10 THB1176.98000 KHR
20 THB2353.96000 KHR
50 THB5884.90000 KHR
100 THB11769.80000 KHR
250 THB29424.50000 KHR
500 THB58849.00000 KHR
1000 THB117698.00000 KHR
2000 THB235396.00000 KHR
5000 THB588490.00000 KHR
10000 THB1176980.00000 KHR