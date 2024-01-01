Cambodian riels to Armenian drams today

Convert KHR to AMD at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ֏0.09536 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:33
KHR to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AMD
1 KHR to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09560.0956
Low0.09500.0943
Average0.09530.0950
Change-0.20%1.08%
1 KHR to AMD stats

The performance of KHR to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0956 and a 30 day low of 0.0950. This means the 30 day average was 0.0953. The change for KHR to AMD was -0.20.

The performance of KHR to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0956 and a 90 day low of 0.0943. This means the 90 day average was 0.0950. The change for KHR to AMD was 1.08.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.47284.0750.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.15116.95960.7410.559
1 AUD0.6620.91710.6154.72115.54255.670.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62617.67725.27790.5360.834

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Armenian Dram
1 KHR0.09536 AMD
5 KHR0.47678 AMD
10 KHR0.95357 AMD
20 KHR1.90713 AMD
50 KHR4.76784 AMD
100 KHR9.53567 AMD
250 KHR23.83918 AMD
500 KHR47.67835 AMD
1000 KHR95.35670 AMD
2000 KHR190.71340 AMD
5000 KHR476.78350 AMD
10000 KHR953.56700 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cambodian Riel
1 AMD10.48690 KHR
5 AMD52.43450 KHR
10 AMD104.86900 KHR
20 AMD209.73800 KHR
50 AMD524.34500 KHR
100 AMD1,048.69000 KHR
250 AMD2,621.72500 KHR
500 AMD5,243.45000 KHR
1000 AMD10,486.90000 KHR
2000 AMD20,973.80000 KHR
5000 AMD52,434.50000 KHR
10000 AMD104,869.00000 KHR