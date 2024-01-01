Cambodian riels to Armenian drams today

Convert KHR to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
98.18 amd

1.000 KHR = 0.09818 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:35
How to convert Cambodian riels to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Armenian Dram
1 KHR0.09818 AMD
5 KHR0.49091 AMD
10 KHR0.98182 AMD
20 KHR1.96363 AMD
50 KHR4.90908 AMD
100 KHR9.81816 AMD
250 KHR24.54540 AMD
500 KHR49.09080 AMD
1000 KHR98.18160 AMD
2000 KHR196.36320 AMD
5000 KHR490.90800 AMD
10000 KHR981.81600 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cambodian Riel
1 AMD10.18520 KHR
5 AMD50.92600 KHR
10 AMD101.85200 KHR
20 AMD203.70400 KHR
50 AMD509.26000 KHR
100 AMD1,018.52000 KHR
250 AMD2,546.30000 KHR
500 AMD5,092.60000 KHR
1000 AMD10,185.20000 KHR
2000 AMD20,370.40000 KHR
5000 AMD50,926.00000 KHR
10000 AMD101,852.00000 KHR