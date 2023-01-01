1 thousand Armenian drams to Cambodian riels

Convert AMD to KHR at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
10,219.80 khr

1.00000 AMD = 10.21980 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.862551.0903590.84691.476771.64830.953218.9424
1 GBP1.1593511.2641105.3241.71211.910961.105121.961
1 USD0.917150.791077183.3191.35441.511720.8742517.3728
1 INR0.01100750.009494550.012002110.01625560.01814370.01049280.208509

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Armenian drams to Cambodian riels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Armenian drams

AMD to USD

AMD to EUR

AMD to GBP

AMD to INR

AMD to JPY

AMD to RUB

AMD to AUD

AMD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cambodian Riel
1 AMD10.21980 KHR
5 AMD51.09900 KHR
10 AMD102.19800 KHR
20 AMD204.39600 KHR
50 AMD510.99000 KHR
100 AMD1021.98000 KHR
250 AMD2554.95000 KHR
500 AMD5109.90000 KHR
1000 AMD10219.80000 KHR
2000 AMD20439.60000 KHR
5000 AMD51099.00000 KHR
10000 AMD102198.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Armenian Dram
1 KHR0.09785 AMD
5 KHR0.48925 AMD
10 KHR0.97850 AMD
20 KHR1.95699 AMD
50 KHR4.89248 AMD
100 KHR9.78495 AMD
250 KHR24.46238 AMD
500 KHR48.92475 AMD
1000 KHR97.84950 AMD
2000 KHR195.69900 AMD
5000 KHR489.24750 AMD
10000 KHR978.49500 AMD