Cambodian Riel (KHR)
Currency name
Cambodian Riel
Currency symbol
៛
KHR exchange rates
|USD
|CAD
|AUD
|EUR
|CNY
|CZK
|INR
|GBP
|From KHR
|0.00024
|0.00034
|0.00037
|0.00022
|0.00175
|0.00565
|0.02040
|0.00019
|To KHR
|4107.00000
|2960.53000
|2674.27000
|4480.94000
|572.84700
|176.88900
|49.00910
|5259.01000
