Cambodian Riel (KHR)

Currency name

Cambodian Riel

KHR exchange rates

 USD CAD AUD EUR CNY CZK INR GBP
From KHR0.00024 0.00034 0.00037 0.00022 0.00175 0.00565 0.02040 0.00019
To KHR4107.00000 2960.53000 2674.27000 4480.94000 572.84700 176.88900 49.00910 5259.01000

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Cambodian riel Exchange Rates