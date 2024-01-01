Cambodian Riel (KHR)

Currency name

Cambodian Riel

KHR exchange rates

 USD CAD AUD EUR CNY CZK INR GBP
From KHR0.00025 0.00034 0.00038 0.00023 0.00178 0.00574 0.02051 0.00019
To KHR4048.00000 2982.50000 2643.55000 4399.97000 562.28100 174.08400 48.75650 5150.07000

All Cambodian riel Exchange Rates