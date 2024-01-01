Cambodian riels to Chilean pesos today

Convert KHR to CLP at the real exchange rate

1,000 khr
237 clp

1.000 KHR = 0.2367 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:15
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Chilean Peso
1 KHR0.23667 CLP
5 KHR1.18334 CLP
10 KHR2.36669 CLP
20 KHR4.73338 CLP
50 KHR11.83345 CLP
100 KHR23.66690 CLP
250 KHR59.16725 CLP
500 KHR118.33450 CLP
1000 KHR236.66900 CLP
2000 KHR473.33800 CLP
5000 KHR1,183.34500 CLP
10000 KHR2,366.69000 CLP
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Cambodian Riel
1 CLP4.22531 KHR
5 CLP21.12655 KHR
10 CLP42.25310 KHR
20 CLP84.50620 KHR
50 CLP211.26550 KHR
100 CLP422.53100 KHR
250 CLP1,056.32750 KHR
500 CLP2,112.65500 KHR
1000 CLP4,225.31000 KHR
2000 CLP8,450.62000 KHR
5000 CLP21,126.55000 KHR
10000 CLP42,253.10000 KHR