Cambodian riels to Bangladeshi takas today
Convert KHR to BDT at the real exchange rate
KHR to BDT conversion chart
1 KHR = 0.02943 BDT
0
|1 KHR to BDT
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0294
|0.0295
|Low
|0.0294
|0.0286
|Average
|0.0294
|0.0291
|Change
|0.16%
|2.86%
|View full history
1 KHR to BDT stats
The performance of KHR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0294 and a 30 day low of 0.0294. This means the 30 day average was 0.0294. The change for KHR to BDT was 0.16.
The performance of KHR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0286. This means the 90 day average was 0.0291. The change for KHR to BDT was 2.86.
|Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cambodian Riel
|1 BDT
|33.98310 KHR
|5 BDT
|169.91550 KHR
|10 BDT
|339.83100 KHR
|20 BDT
|679.66200 KHR
|50 BDT
|1,699.15500 KHR
|100 BDT
|3,398.31000 KHR
|250 BDT
|8,495.77500 KHR
|500 BDT
|16,991.55000 KHR
|1000 BDT
|33,983.10000 KHR
|2000 BDT
|67,966.20000 KHR
|5000 BDT
|169,915.50000 KHR
|10000 BDT
|339,831.00000 KHR