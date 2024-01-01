Cambodian riels to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert KHR to BDT at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = Tk0.02943 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:34
KHR to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 KHR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02940.0295
Low0.02940.0286
Average0.02940.0291
Change0.16%2.86%
1 KHR to BDT stats

The performance of KHR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0294 and a 30 day low of 0.0294. This means the 30 day average was 0.0294. The change for KHR to BDT was 0.16.

The performance of KHR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0295 and a 90 day low of 0.0286. This means the 90 day average was 0.0291. The change for KHR to BDT was 2.86.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KHR0.02943 BDT
5 KHR0.14713 BDT
10 KHR0.29426 BDT
20 KHR0.58853 BDT
50 KHR1.47132 BDT
100 KHR2.94264 BDT
250 KHR7.35660 BDT
500 KHR14.71320 BDT
1000 KHR29.42640 BDT
2000 KHR58.85280 BDT
5000 KHR147.13200 BDT
10000 KHR294.26400 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cambodian Riel
1 BDT33.98310 KHR
5 BDT169.91550 KHR
10 BDT339.83100 KHR
20 BDT679.66200 KHR
50 BDT1,699.15500 KHR
100 BDT3,398.31000 KHR
250 BDT8,495.77500 KHR
500 BDT16,991.55000 KHR
1000 BDT33,983.10000 KHR
2000 BDT67,966.20000 KHR
5000 BDT169,915.50000 KHR
10000 BDT339,831.00000 KHR