500 Bangladeshi takas to Cambodian riels

Convert BDT to KHR at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
18,662.15 khr

1.00000 BDT = 37.32430 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Cambodian riels

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KHR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to KHR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Cambodian Riel
1 BDT37.32430 KHR
5 BDT186.62150 KHR
10 BDT373.24300 KHR
20 BDT746.48600 KHR
50 BDT1866.21500 KHR
100 BDT3732.43000 KHR
250 BDT9331.07500 KHR
500 BDT18662.15000 KHR
1000 BDT37324.30000 KHR
2000 BDT74648.60000 KHR
5000 BDT186621.50000 KHR
10000 BDT373243.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KHR0.02679 BDT
5 KHR0.13396 BDT
10 KHR0.26792 BDT
20 KHR0.53584 BDT
50 KHR1.33961 BDT
100 KHR2.67922 BDT
250 KHR6.69805 BDT
500 KHR13.39610 BDT
1000 KHR26.79220 BDT
2000 KHR53.58440 BDT
5000 KHR133.96100 BDT
10000 KHR267.92200 BDT