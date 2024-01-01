Cambodian riels to Icelandic krónas today

Convert KHR to ISK at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = kr0.03409 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:45
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KHR to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 KHR to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03410.0341
Low0.03320.0332
Average0.03350.0336
Change1.59%1.54%
View full history

1 KHR to ISK stats

The performance of KHR to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0341 and a 30 day low of 0.0332. This means the 30 day average was 0.0335. The change for KHR to ISK was 1.59.

The performance of KHR to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0341 and a 90 day low of 0.0332. This means the 90 day average was 0.0336. The change for KHR to ISK was 1.54.

Track market ratesView KHR to ISK chart

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.47484.0810.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.15116.95960.7460.559
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.7215.54155.6660.513
1 EUR1.0771.491.62617.67725.27690.5390.834

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cambodian riels to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KHR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KHR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cambodian riel

KHR to USD

KHR to CAD

KHR to AUD

KHR to EUR

KHR to CNY

KHR to CZK

KHR to INR

KHR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Icelandic Króna
1 KHR0.03409 ISK
5 KHR0.17043 ISK
10 KHR0.34087 ISK
20 KHR0.68174 ISK
50 KHR1.70434 ISK
100 KHR3.40868 ISK
250 KHR8.52170 ISK
500 KHR17.04340 ISK
1000 KHR34.08680 ISK
2000 KHR68.17360 ISK
5000 KHR170.43400 ISK
10000 KHR340.86800 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cambodian Riel
1 ISK29.33690 KHR
5 ISK146.68450 KHR
10 ISK293.36900 KHR
20 ISK586.73800 KHR
50 ISK1,466.84500 KHR
100 ISK2,933.69000 KHR
250 ISK7,334.22500 KHR
500 ISK14,668.45000 KHR
1000 ISK29,336.90000 KHR
2000 ISK58,673.80000 KHR
5000 ISK146,684.50000 KHR
10000 ISK293,369.00000 KHR