1 Cambodian riel to Icelandic krónas

Convert KHR to ISK at the real exchange rate

1 khr
0.03 isk

1.00000 KHR = 0.03338 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:21
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Icelandic Króna
1 KHR0.03338 ISK
5 KHR0.16691 ISK
10 KHR0.33382 ISK
20 KHR0.66764 ISK
50 KHR1.66910 ISK
100 KHR3.33820 ISK
250 KHR8.34550 ISK
500 KHR16.69100 ISK
1000 KHR33.38200 ISK
2000 KHR66.76400 ISK
5000 KHR166.91000 ISK
10000 KHR333.82000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Cambodian Riel
1 ISK29.95630 KHR
5 ISK149.78150 KHR
10 ISK299.56300 KHR
20 ISK599.12600 KHR
50 ISK1497.81500 KHR
100 ISK2995.63000 KHR
250 ISK7489.07500 KHR
500 ISK14978.15000 KHR
1000 ISK29956.30000 KHR
2000 ISK59912.60000 KHR
5000 ISK149781.50000 KHR
10000 ISK299563.00000 KHR