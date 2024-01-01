Cambodian riels to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert KHR to CRC at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = ₡0.1269 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:39
KHR to CRC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CRC
1 KHR to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12830.1292
Low0.12660.1262
Average0.12730.1276
Change-0.19%-1.13%
1 KHR to CRC stats

The performance of KHR to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1283 and a 30 day low of 0.1266. This means the 30 day average was 0.1273. The change for KHR to CRC was -0.19.

The performance of KHR to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1292 and a 90 day low of 0.1262. This means the 90 day average was 0.1276. The change for KHR to CRC was -1.13.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.3841.510.9297.12923.47184.080.774
1 CAD0.72211.0910.6715.15116.95760.7450.559
1 AUD0.6620.91610.6154.7215.53955.6650.513
1 EUR1.0771.4911.62717.67825.27690.5450.834

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Costa Rican Colón
1 KHR0.12692 CRC
5 KHR0.63459 CRC
10 KHR1.26917 CRC
20 KHR2.53834 CRC
50 KHR6.34585 CRC
100 KHR12.69170 CRC
250 KHR31.72925 CRC
500 KHR63.45850 CRC
1000 KHR126.91700 CRC
2000 KHR253.83400 CRC
5000 KHR634.58500 CRC
10000 KHR1,269.17000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cambodian Riel
1 CRC7.87919 KHR
5 CRC39.39595 KHR
10 CRC78.79190 KHR
20 CRC157.58380 KHR
50 CRC393.95950 KHR
100 CRC787.91900 KHR
250 CRC1,969.79750 KHR
500 CRC3,939.59500 KHR
1000 CRC7,879.19000 KHR
2000 CRC15,758.38000 KHR
5000 CRC39,395.95000 KHR
10000 CRC78,791.90000 KHR