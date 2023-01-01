1 Cambodian riel to Costa Rican colóns

Convert KHR to CRC at the real exchange rate

1 khr
0.13 crc

1.00000 KHR = 0.12761 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:41
Wise

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8624651.096991.21681.463871.622390.94458518.7258
1 GBP1.1594711.2718105.7611.697281.881081.0952221.7117
1 USD0.911650.786287183.15871.334551.479070.8611517.0716
1 INR0.01096290.009455260.012025210.01604820.01778610.01035550.205289

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Costa Rican Colón
1 KHR0.12761 CRC
5 KHR0.63804 CRC
10 KHR1.27608 CRC
20 KHR2.55216 CRC
50 KHR6.38040 CRC
100 KHR12.76080 CRC
250 KHR31.90200 CRC
500 KHR63.80400 CRC
1000 KHR127.60800 CRC
2000 KHR255.21600 CRC
5000 KHR638.04000 CRC
10000 KHR1276.08000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Cambodian Riel
1 CRC7.83648 KHR
5 CRC39.18240 KHR
10 CRC78.36480 KHR
20 CRC156.72960 KHR
50 CRC391.82400 KHR
100 CRC783.64800 KHR
250 CRC1959.12000 KHR
500 CRC3918.24000 KHR
1000 CRC7836.48000 KHR
2000 CRC15672.96000 KHR
5000 CRC39182.40000 KHR
10000 CRC78364.80000 KHR