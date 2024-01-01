Cambodian riels to Bulgarian levs today

Convert KHR to BGN at the real exchange rate

៛1.000 KHR = лв0.0004467 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
KHR to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 KHR to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00040.0004
Low0.00040.0004
Average0.00040.0004
Change3.38%1.73%
1 KHR to BGN stats

The performance of KHR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0004 and a 30 day low of 0.0004. This means the 30 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to BGN was 3.38.

The performance of KHR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0004 and a 90 day low of 0.0004. This means the 90 day average was 0.0004. The change for KHR to BGN was 1.73.

Top currencies

 USDCADAUDEURCNYCZKINRGBP
1 USD11.384151.510230.928557.1288523.469684.07780.774263
1 CAD0.72246511.091090.6708445.1503416.955960.74330.559378
1 AUD0.662150.91651510.6148384.7203715.540455.67210.512679
1 EUR1.076951.490661.6264417.6774225.275590.54760.8338

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Bulgarian Lev
1 KHR0.00045 BGN
5 KHR0.00223 BGN
10 KHR0.00447 BGN
20 KHR0.00893 BGN
50 KHR0.02233 BGN
100 KHR0.04467 BGN
250 KHR0.11167 BGN
500 KHR0.22334 BGN
1000 KHR0.44668 BGN
2000 KHR0.89337 BGN
5000 KHR2.23342 BGN
10000 KHR4.46685 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Cambodian Riel
1 BGN2238.71000 KHR
5 BGN11193.55000 KHR
10 BGN22387.10000 KHR
20 BGN44774.20000 KHR
50 BGN111935.50000 KHR
100 BGN223871.00000 KHR
250 BGN559677.50000 KHR
500 BGN1119355.00000 KHR
1000 BGN2238710.00000 KHR
2000 BGN4477420.00000 KHR
5000 BGN11193550.00000 KHR
10000 BGN22387100.00000 KHR