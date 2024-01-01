Guinean Franc (GNF)

Currency name

Guinean Franc

GFr

GNF exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GNF0.00012 0.00011 0.00009 0.00976 0.01707 0.00994 0.00018 0.00213
To GNF8584.62000 9366.25000 10992.60000 102.44100 58.58610 100.59500 5589.88000 469.48200

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Guinean franc Exchange Rates