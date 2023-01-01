Guinean Franc (GNF)

Currency name

Guinean Franc

GFr

GNF exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GNF0.00012 0.00011 0.00009 0.00968 0.01750 0.01036 0.00018 0.00213
To GNF8592.50000 9358.95000 10698.50000 103.27200 57.15570 96.53360 5580.83000 469.37600

