Guinean francs to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert GNF to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
54.35 kzt

GFr1.000 GNF = ₸0.05435 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:57
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07389.5051.4641.6090.95819.244
1 GBP1.18311.269105.91.7321.9041.13422.769
1 USD0.9320.788183.4351.3651.50.89317.939
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GNF0.05435 KZT
5 GNF0.27174 KZT
10 GNF0.54348 KZT
20 GNF1.08695 KZT
50 GNF2.71739 KZT
100 GNF5.43477 KZT
250 GNF13.58692 KZT
500 GNF27.17385 KZT
1000 GNF54.34770 KZT
2000 GNF108.69540 KZT
5000 GNF271.73850 KZT
10000 GNF543.47700 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guinean Franc
1 KZT18.40010 GNF
5 KZT92.00050 GNF
10 KZT184.00100 GNF
20 KZT368.00200 GNF
50 KZT920.00500 GNF
100 KZT1,840.01000 GNF
250 KZT4,600.02500 GNF
500 KZT9,200.05000 GNF
1000 KZT18,400.10000 GNF
2000 KZT36,800.20000 GNF
5000 KZT92,000.50000 GNF
10000 KZT184,001.00000 GNF