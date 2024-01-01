250 Kazakhstani tenges to Guinean francs
Convert KZT to GNF at the real exchange rate
KZT to GNF conversion chart
1 KZT = 17.72370 GNF
0
|1 KZT to GNF
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|18.0672
|18.1860
|Low
|17.4913
|17.4913
|Average
|17.8250
|17.9318
|Change
|-1.63%
|-2.13%
|View full history
1 KZT to GNF stats
The performance of KZT to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.0672 and a 30 day low of 17.4913. This means the 30 day average was 17.8250. The change for KZT to GNF was -1.63.
The performance of KZT to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.1860 and a 90 day low of 17.4913. This means the 90 day average was 17.9318. The change for KZT to GNF was -2.13.
|Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guinean Franc
|1 KZT
|17.72370 GNF
|5 KZT
|88.61850 GNF
|10 KZT
|177.23700 GNF
|20 KZT
|354.47400 GNF
|50 KZT
|886.18500 GNF
|100 KZT
|1,772.37000 GNF
|250 KZT
|4,430.92500 GNF
|500 KZT
|8,861.85000 GNF
|1000 KZT
|17,723.70000 GNF
|2000 KZT
|35,447.40000 GNF
|5000 KZT
|88,618.50000 GNF
|10000 KZT
|177,237.00000 GNF