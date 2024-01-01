50 Kazakhstani tenges to Guinean francs

Convert KZT to GNF at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = GFr17.72 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
KZT to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

GNF
1 KZT to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.067218.1860
Low17.491317.4913
Average17.825017.9318
Change-1.63%-2.13%
1 KZT to GNF stats

The performance of KZT to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.0672 and a 30 day low of 17.4913. This means the 30 day average was 17.8250. The change for KZT to GNF was -1.63.

The performance of KZT to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.1860 and a 90 day low of 17.4913. This means the 90 day average was 17.9318. The change for KZT to GNF was -2.13.

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guinean Franc
1 KZT17.72370 GNF
5 KZT88.61850 GNF
10 KZT177.23700 GNF
20 KZT354.47400 GNF
50 KZT886.18500 GNF
100 KZT1,772.37000 GNF
250 KZT4,430.92500 GNF
500 KZT8,861.85000 GNF
1000 KZT17,723.70000 GNF
2000 KZT35,447.40000 GNF
5000 KZT88,618.50000 GNF
10000 KZT177,237.00000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GNF0.05642 KZT
5 GNF0.28211 KZT
10 GNF0.56422 KZT
20 GNF1.12843 KZT
50 GNF2.82109 KZT
100 GNF5.64217 KZT
250 GNF14.10543 KZT
500 GNF28.21085 KZT
1000 GNF56.42170 KZT
2000 GNF112.84340 KZT
5000 GNF282.10850 KZT
10000 GNF564.21700 KZT