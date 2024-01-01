Guinean Franc (GNF)
Currency name
Guinean Franc
Currency symbol
GFr
GNF exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From GNF
|0.00012
|0.00011
|0.00009
|0.00966
|0.01763
|0.01076
|0.00018
|0.00220
|To GNF
|8592.79000
|9339.93000
|10932.60000
|103.50100
|56.73120
|92.92080
|5611.95000
|454.19800
