Guinean francs to Saudi riyals today

Convert GNF to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
0.44 sar

1.000 GNF = 0.0004364 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
How to convert Guinean francs to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 GNF0.00044 SAR
5 GNF0.00218 SAR
10 GNF0.00436 SAR
20 GNF0.00873 SAR
50 GNF0.02182 SAR
100 GNF0.04364 SAR
250 GNF0.10909 SAR
500 GNF0.21818 SAR
1000 GNF0.43635 SAR
2000 GNF0.87271 SAR
5000 GNF2.18177 SAR
10000 GNF4.36353 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Guinean Franc
1 SAR2,291.72000 GNF
5 SAR11,458.60000 GNF
10 SAR22,917.20000 GNF
20 SAR45,834.40000 GNF
50 SAR114,586.00000 GNF
100 SAR229,172.00000 GNF
250 SAR572,930.00000 GNF
500 SAR1,145,860.00000 GNF
1000 SAR2,291,720.00000 GNF
2000 SAR4,583,440.00000 GNF
5000 SAR11,458,600.00000 GNF
10000 SAR22,917,200.00000 GNF