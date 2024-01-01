Guinean francs to Lebanese pounds today

Convert GNF to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
10,428 lbp

1.000 GNF = 10.43 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3791.4731.6630.96818.166
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8141.7241.9471.13421.269
1 USD0.9210.786183.211.3561.5310.89216.726
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

How to convert Guinean francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 GNF10.42800 LBP
5 GNF52.14000 LBP
10 GNF104.28000 LBP
20 GNF208.56000 LBP
50 GNF521.40000 LBP
100 GNF1,042.80000 LBP
250 GNF2,607.00000 LBP
500 GNF5,214.00000 LBP
1000 GNF10,428.00000 LBP
2000 GNF20,856.00000 LBP
5000 GNF52,140.00000 LBP
10000 GNF104,280.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Guinean Franc
1 LBP0.09590 GNF
5 LBP0.47948 GNF
10 LBP0.95896 GNF
20 LBP1.91791 GNF
50 LBP4.79479 GNF
100 LBP9.58957 GNF
250 LBP23.97393 GNF
500 LBP47.94785 GNF
1000 LBP95.89570 GNF
2000 LBP191.79140 GNF
5000 LBP479.47850 GNF
10000 LBP958.95700 GNF