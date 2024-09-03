Guinean franc to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Lebanese pounds is currently 10.399 today, reflecting a 0.179% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.063% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 10.463 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 10.380 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.679% increase in value.