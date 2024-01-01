Guinean francs to Lebanese pounds today

Convert GNF to LBP at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ل.ل.10.38 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:21
GNF to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 GNF to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.426010.4260
Low10.379910.3546
Average10.393110.3850
Change0.00%-0.37%
1 GNF to LBP stats

The performance of GNF to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.4260 and a 30 day low of 10.3799. This means the 30 day average was 10.3931. The change for GNF to LBP was 0.00.

The performance of GNF to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.4260 and a 90 day low of 10.3546. This means the 90 day average was 10.3850. The change for GNF to LBP was -0.37.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 GNF10.38270 LBP
5 GNF51.91350 LBP
10 GNF103.82700 LBP
20 GNF207.65400 LBP
50 GNF519.13500 LBP
100 GNF1,038.27000 LBP
250 GNF2,595.67500 LBP
500 GNF5,191.35000 LBP
1000 GNF10,382.70000 LBP
2000 GNF20,765.40000 LBP
5000 GNF51,913.50000 LBP
10000 GNF103,827.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Guinean Franc
1 LBP0.09631 GNF
5 LBP0.48157 GNF
10 LBP0.96314 GNF
20 LBP1.92629 GNF
50 LBP4.81572 GNF
100 LBP9.63144 GNF
250 LBP24.07860 GNF
500 LBP48.15720 GNF
1000 LBP96.31440 GNF
2000 LBP192.62880 GNF
5000 LBP481.57200 GNF
10000 LBP963.14400 GNF