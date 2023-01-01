5 Guinean francs to Lebanese pounds

Convert GNF to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 gnf
8.75 lbp

1.00000 GNF = 1.75052 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to LBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 LBP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.0483587.20011.436241.658390.9643518.483
1GBP1.1530711.20885100.551.656121.912281.1119621.3128
1USD0.953850.827232183.17841.371.58190.919917.6306
1INR0.01146790.009945280.012022410.01647060.01901820.01105940.211961

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 GNF1.75052 LBP
5 GNF8.75260 LBP
10 GNF17.50520 LBP
20 GNF35.01040 LBP
50 GNF87.52600 LBP
100 GNF175.05200 LBP
250 GNF437.63000 LBP
500 GNF875.26000 LBP
1000 GNF1750.52000 LBP
2000 GNF3501.04000 LBP
5000 GNF8752.60000 LBP
10000 GNF17505.20000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Guinean Franc
1 LBP0.57126 GNF
5 LBP2.85629 GNF
10 LBP5.71257 GNF
20 LBP11.42514 GNF
50 LBP28.56285 GNF
100 LBP57.12570 GNF
250 LBP142.81425 GNF
500 LBP285.62850 GNF
1000 LBP571.25700 GNF
2000 LBP1142.51400 GNF
5000 LBP2856.28500 GNF
10000 LBP5712.57000 GNF