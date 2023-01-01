1 thousand Lebanese pounds to Guinean francs

Convert LBP to GNF at the real exchange rate

1,000 lbp
572 gnf

1.00000 LBP = 0.57152 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:37
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Guinean Franc
1 LBP0.57152 GNF
5 LBP2.85762 GNF
10 LBP5.71524 GNF
20 LBP11.43048 GNF
50 LBP28.57620 GNF
100 LBP57.15240 GNF
250 LBP142.88100 GNF
500 LBP285.76200 GNF
1000 LBP571.52400 GNF
2000 LBP1143.04800 GNF
5000 LBP2857.62000 GNF
10000 LBP5715.24000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Lebanese Pound
1 GNF1.74971 LBP
5 GNF8.74855 LBP
10 GNF17.49710 LBP
20 GNF34.99420 LBP
50 GNF87.48550 LBP
100 GNF174.97100 LBP
250 GNF437.42750 LBP
500 GNF874.85500 LBP
1000 GNF1749.71000 LBP
2000 GNF3499.42000 LBP
5000 GNF8748.55000 LBP
10000 GNF17497.10000 LBP