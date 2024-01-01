Guinean francs to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert GNF to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
0.43 pen

1.000 GNF = 0.0004301 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08690.3771.4721.6630.96818.172
1 GBP1.17111.272105.8131.7241.9471.13421.275
1 USD0.9210.786183.2091.3561.5310.89216.73
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GNF0.00043 PEN
5 GNF0.00215 PEN
10 GNF0.00430 PEN
20 GNF0.00860 PEN
50 GNF0.02150 PEN
100 GNF0.04301 PEN
250 GNF0.10752 PEN
500 GNF0.21504 PEN
1000 GNF0.43008 PEN
2000 GNF0.86015 PEN
5000 GNF2.15038 PEN
10000 GNF4.30076 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guinean Franc
1 PEN2,325.17000 GNF
5 PEN11,625.85000 GNF
10 PEN23,251.70000 GNF
20 PEN46,503.40000 GNF
50 PEN116,258.50000 GNF
100 PEN232,517.00000 GNF
250 PEN581,292.50000 GNF
500 PEN1,162,585.00000 GNF
1000 PEN2,325,170.00000 GNF
2000 PEN4,650,340.00000 GNF
5000 PEN11,625,850.00000 GNF
10000 PEN23,251,700.00000 GNF