20 Guinean francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GNF to PEN at the real exchange rate

20 gnf
0.01 pen

1.00000 GNF = 0.00043 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:42
How to convert Guinean francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GNF0.00043 PEN
5 GNF0.00217 PEN
10 GNF0.00435 PEN
20 GNF0.00870 PEN
50 GNF0.02174 PEN
100 GNF0.04348 PEN
250 GNF0.10869 PEN
500 GNF0.21738 PEN
1000 GNF0.43476 PEN
2000 GNF0.86952 PEN
5000 GNF2.17380 PEN
10000 GNF4.34759 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guinean Franc
1 PEN2300.13000 GNF
5 PEN11500.65000 GNF
10 PEN23001.30000 GNF
20 PEN46002.60000 GNF
50 PEN115006.50000 GNF
100 PEN230013.00000 GNF
250 PEN575032.50000 GNF
500 PEN1150065.00000 GNF
1000 PEN2300130.00000 GNF
2000 PEN4600260.00000 GNF
5000 PEN11500650.00000 GNF
10000 PEN23001300.00000 GNF