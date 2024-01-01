Guinean francs to Ugandan shillings today

Convert GNF to UGX at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
451 ugx

1.000 GNF = 0.4512 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:08
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 GNF0.45117 UGX
5 GNF2.25584 UGX
10 GNF4.51168 UGX
20 GNF9.02336 UGX
50 GNF22.55840 UGX
100 GNF45.11680 UGX
250 GNF112.79200 UGX
500 GNF225.58400 UGX
1000 GNF451.16800 UGX
2000 GNF902.33600 UGX
5000 GNF2,255.84000 UGX
10000 GNF4,511.68000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 UGX2.21647 GNF
5 UGX11.08235 GNF
10 UGX22.16470 GNF
20 UGX44.32940 GNF
50 UGX110.82350 GNF
100 UGX221.64700 GNF
250 UGX554.11750 GNF
500 UGX1,108.23500 GNF
1000 UGX2,216.47000 GNF
2000 UGX4,432.94000 GNF
5000 UGX11,082.35000 GNF
10000 UGX22,164.70000 GNF