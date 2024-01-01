Convert GNF to UGX at the real exchange rate

Guinean francs to Ugandan shillings today

1,000 gnf
431 ugx

GFr1.000 GNF = Ush0.4314 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8451.07489.5771.4651.6110.95919.282
1 GBP1.18311.27105.971.7331.9051.13522.811
1 USD0.9320.787183.4441.3651.50.89417.962
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.215

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 GNF0.43144 UGX
5 GNF2.15721 UGX
10 GNF4.31442 UGX
20 GNF8.62884 UGX
50 GNF21.57210 UGX
100 GNF43.14420 UGX
250 GNF107.86050 UGX
500 GNF215.72100 UGX
1000 GNF431.44200 UGX
2000 GNF862.88400 UGX
5000 GNF2,157.21000 UGX
10000 GNF4,314.42000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 UGX2.31781 GNF
5 UGX11.58905 GNF
10 UGX23.17810 GNF
20 UGX46.35620 GNF
50 UGX115.89050 GNF
100 UGX231.78100 GNF
250 UGX579.45250 GNF
500 UGX1,158.90500 GNF
1000 UGX2,317.81000 GNF
2000 UGX4,635.62000 GNF
5000 UGX11,589.05000 GNF
10000 UGX23,178.10000 GNF