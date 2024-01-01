Guinean francs to Ugandan shillings today

Convert GNF to UGX at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = Ush0.4277 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:46
GNF to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

UGX
1 GNF to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.42770.4326
Low0.42430.4243
Average0.42560.4276
Change0.59%-1.13%
1 GNF to UGX stats

The performance of GNF to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4277 and a 30 day low of 0.4243. This means the 30 day average was 0.4256. The change for GNF to UGX was 0.59.

The performance of GNF to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4326 and a 90 day low of 0.4243. This means the 90 day average was 0.4276. The change for GNF to UGX was -1.13.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 GNF0.42766 UGX
5 GNF2.13829 UGX
10 GNF4.27658 UGX
20 GNF8.55316 UGX
50 GNF21.38290 UGX
100 GNF42.76580 UGX
250 GNF106.91450 UGX
500 GNF213.82900 UGX
1000 GNF427.65800 UGX
2000 GNF855.31600 UGX
5000 GNF2,138.29000 UGX
10000 GNF4,276.58000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 UGX2.33831 GNF
5 UGX11.69155 GNF
10 UGX23.38310 GNF
20 UGX46.76620 GNF
50 UGX116.91550 GNF
100 UGX233.83100 GNF
250 UGX584.57750 GNF
500 UGX1,169.15500 GNF
1000 UGX2,338.31000 GNF
2000 UGX4,676.62000 GNF
5000 UGX11,691.55000 GNF
10000 UGX23,383.10000 GNF