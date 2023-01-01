250 Guinean francs to Ugandan shillings

Convert GNF to UGX at the real exchange rate

250 gnf
109 ugx

1.00000 GNF = 0.43559 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:15 UTC
GNF to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 UGX
Mid market rate

1EUR10.867851.048687.22721.437261.659970.965218.4765
1GBP1.1522711.20825100.5081.656091.91271.1121721.2896
1USD0.953650.827643183.18441.370651.583030.920517.6202
1INR0.01146430.00994950.012021510.01647720.01903040.01106580.211821

How to convert Guinean francs to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 GNF0.43559 UGX
5 GNF2.17796 UGX
10 GNF4.35593 UGX
20 GNF8.71186 UGX
50 GNF21.77965 UGX
100 GNF43.55930 UGX
250 GNF108.89825 UGX
500 GNF217.79650 UGX
1000 GNF435.59300 UGX
2000 GNF871.18600 UGX
5000 GNF2177.96500 UGX
10000 GNF4355.93000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 UGX2.29572 GNF
5 UGX11.47860 GNF
10 UGX22.95720 GNF
20 UGX45.91440 GNF
50 UGX114.78600 GNF
100 UGX229.57200 GNF
250 UGX573.93000 GNF
500 UGX1147.86000 GNF
1000 UGX2295.72000 GNF
2000 UGX4591.44000 GNF
5000 UGX11478.60000 GNF
10000 UGX22957.20000 GNF