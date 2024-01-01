10 Ugandan shillings to Guinean francs

Convert UGX to GNF at the real exchange rate

Ush1.000 UGX = GFr2.346 GNF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:29
UGX to GNF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

GNF
1 UGX to GNFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.35372.3537
Low2.33322.3005
Average2.34732.3267
Change0.55%1.98%
1 UGX to GNF stats

The performance of UGX to GNF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3537 and a 30 day low of 2.3332. This means the 30 day average was 2.3473. The change for UGX to GNF was 0.55.

The performance of UGX to GNF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3537 and a 90 day low of 2.3005. This means the 90 day average was 2.3267. The change for UGX to GNF was 1.98.

Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Guinean Franc
1 UGX2.34596 GNF
5 UGX11.72980 GNF
10 UGX23.45960 GNF
20 UGX46.91920 GNF
50 UGX117.29800 GNF
100 UGX234.59600 GNF
250 UGX586.49000 GNF
500 UGX1,172.98000 GNF
1000 UGX2,345.96000 GNF
2000 UGX4,691.92000 GNF
5000 UGX11,729.80000 GNF
10000 UGX23,459.60000 GNF
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ugandan Shilling
1 GNF0.42627 UGX
5 GNF2.13133 UGX
10 GNF4.26265 UGX
20 GNF8.52530 UGX
50 GNF21.31325 UGX
100 GNF42.62650 UGX
250 GNF106.56625 UGX
500 GNF213.13250 UGX
1000 GNF426.26500 UGX
2000 GNF852.53000 UGX
5000 GNF2,131.32500 UGX
10000 GNF4,262.65000 UGX