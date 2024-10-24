Ugandan shilling to Guinean francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Ugandan shilling to Guinean francs is currently 2.346 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Ugandan shilling has remained relatively stable, with a -0.202% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Ugandan shilling to Guinean francs has fluctuated between a high of 2.355 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 2.344 on 18-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.385% decrease in value.