Guinean franc to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Ugandan shillings is currently 0.433 today, reflecting a 0.392% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.382% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 0.434 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.431 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.690% increase in value.