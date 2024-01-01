Guinean francs to Philippine pesos today

Convert GNF to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
6.54 php

1.000 GNF = 0.006541 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:16
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Philippine Peso
1 GNF0.00654 PHP
5 GNF0.03270 PHP
10 GNF0.06541 PHP
20 GNF0.13081 PHP
50 GNF0.32703 PHP
100 GNF0.65405 PHP
250 GNF1.63513 PHP
500 GNF3.27026 PHP
1000 GNF6.54052 PHP
2000 GNF13.08104 PHP
5000 GNF32.70260 PHP
10000 GNF65.40520 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Guinean Franc
1 PHP152.89300 GNF
5 PHP764.46500 GNF
10 PHP1,528.93000 GNF
20 PHP3,057.86000 GNF
50 PHP7,644.65000 GNF
100 PHP15,289.30000 GNF
250 PHP38,223.25000 GNF
500 PHP76,446.50000 GNF
1000 PHP152,893.00000 GNF
2000 PHP305,786.00000 GNF
5000 PHP764,465.00000 GNF
10000 PHP1,528,930.00000 GNF