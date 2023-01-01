5000 Guinean francs to Philippine pesos

Convert GNF to PHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 gnf
32.22 php

1.00000 GNF = 0.00644 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:44
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856451.08890.59231.468581.631920.9455518.722
1 GBP1.1676111.27025105.7671.714581.905281.1040321.8581
1 USD0.91910.787247183.2651.34981.499930.8690517.2077
1 INR0.01103850.009454710.012009810.01621090.01801390.01043720.206662

How to convert Guinean francs to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Philippine Peso
1 GNF0.00644 PHP
5 GNF0.03222 PHP
10 GNF0.06444 PHP
20 GNF0.12888 PHP
50 GNF0.32221 PHP
100 GNF0.64442 PHP
250 GNF1.61105 PHP
500 GNF3.22210 PHP
1000 GNF6.44420 PHP
2000 GNF12.88840 PHP
5000 GNF32.22100 PHP
10000 GNF64.44200 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Guinean Franc
1 PHP155.17800 GNF
5 PHP775.89000 GNF
10 PHP1551.78000 GNF
20 PHP3103.56000 GNF
50 PHP7758.90000 GNF
100 PHP15517.80000 GNF
250 PHP38794.50000 GNF
500 PHP77589.00000 GNF
1000 PHP155178.00000 GNF
2000 PHP310356.00000 GNF
5000 PHP775890.00000 GNF
10000 PHP1551780.00000 GNF