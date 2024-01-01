Guinean francs to CFP francs today

1,000 gnf
13 xpf

1.000 GNF = 0.01276 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:19
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFP Franc
1 GNF0.01276 XPF
5 GNF0.06380 XPF
10 GNF0.12759 XPF
20 GNF0.25519 XPF
50 GNF0.63797 XPF
100 GNF1.27593 XPF
250 GNF3.18983 XPF
500 GNF6.37965 XPF
1000 GNF12.75930 XPF
2000 GNF25.51860 XPF
5000 GNF63.79650 XPF
10000 GNF127.59300 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guinean Franc
1 XPF78.37400 GNF
5 XPF391.87000 GNF
10 XPF783.74000 GNF
20 XPF1,567.48000 GNF
50 XPF3,918.70000 GNF
100 XPF7,837.40000 GNF
250 XPF19,593.50000 GNF
500 XPF39,187.00000 GNF
1000 XPF78,374.00000 GNF
2000 XPF156,748.00000 GNF
5000 XPF391,870.00000 GNF
10000 XPF783,740.00000 GNF