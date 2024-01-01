Guinean francs to CFP francs today

Convert GNF to XPF at the real exchange rate

GFr1.000 GNF = ₣0.01309 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

GNF to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XPF
1 GNF to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01310.0131
Low0.01270.0124
Average0.01290.0126
Change2.70%3.96%
View full history

1 GNF to XPF stats

The performance of GNF to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0131 and a 30 day low of 0.0127. This means the 30 day average was 0.0129. The change for GNF to XPF was 2.70.

The performance of GNF to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0131 and a 90 day low of 0.0124. This means the 90 day average was 0.0126. The change for GNF to XPF was 3.96.

Track market ratesView GNF to XPF chart

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8351.05989.3531.4771.6220.93621.298
1 GBP1.19811.269107.0651.771.9431.12225.52
1 USD0.9440.788184.3861.3951.5320.88420.114
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.238

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean franc

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFP Franc
1 GNF0.01309 XPF
5 GNF0.06545 XPF
10 GNF0.13089 XPF
20 GNF0.26178 XPF
50 GNF0.65446 XPF
100 GNF1.30891 XPF
250 GNF3.27228 XPF
500 GNF6.54455 XPF
1000 GNF13.08910 XPF
2000 GNF26.17820 XPF
5000 GNF65.44550 XPF
10000 GNF130.89100 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guinean Franc
1 XPF76.39960 GNF
5 XPF381.99800 GNF
10 XPF763.99600 GNF
20 XPF1,527.99200 GNF
50 XPF3,819.98000 GNF
100 XPF7,639.96000 GNF
250 XPF19,099.90000 GNF
500 XPF38,199.80000 GNF
1000 XPF76,399.60000 GNF
2000 XPF152,799.20000 GNF
5000 XPF381,998.00000 GNF
10000 XPF763,996.00000 GNF