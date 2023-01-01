500 Guinean francs to CFP francs

Convert GNF to XPF at the real exchange rate

500 gnf
6 xpf

1.00000 GNF = 0.01279 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.856251.087590.55071.46781.62970.945318.7054
1 GBP1.1678811.27035105.7761.714591.903721.10421.8505
1 USD0.919550.787185183.2651.34971.498580.8692517.2004
1 INR0.01104350.009453970.012009810.01620970.01799770.01043960.206574

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / CFP Franc
1 GNF0.01279 XPF
5 GNF0.06394 XPF
10 GNF0.12788 XPF
20 GNF0.25575 XPF
50 GNF0.63938 XPF
100 GNF1.27876 XPF
250 GNF3.19690 XPF
500 GNF6.39380 XPF
1000 GNF12.78760 XPF
2000 GNF25.57520 XPF
5000 GNF63.93800 XPF
10000 GNF127.87600 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Guinean Franc
1 XPF78.20090 GNF
5 XPF391.00450 GNF
10 XPF782.00900 GNF
20 XPF1564.01800 GNF
50 XPF3910.04500 GNF
100 XPF7820.09000 GNF
250 XPF19550.22500 GNF
500 XPF39100.45000 GNF
1000 XPF78200.90000 GNF
2000 XPF156401.80000 GNF
5000 XPF391004.50000 GNF
10000 XPF782009.00000 GNF