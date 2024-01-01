Guinean francs to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert GNF to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
0.84 cny

1.000 GNF = 0.0008381 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:07
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 GNF0.00084 CNY
5 GNF0.00419 CNY
10 GNF0.00838 CNY
20 GNF0.01676 CNY
50 GNF0.04191 CNY
100 GNF0.08381 CNY
250 GNF0.20954 CNY
500 GNF0.41907 CNY
1000 GNF0.83815 CNY
2000 GNF1.67629 CNY
5000 GNF4.19073 CNY
10000 GNF8.38146 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Guinean Franc
1 CNY1,193.11000 GNF
5 CNY5,965.55000 GNF
10 CNY11,931.10000 GNF
20 CNY23,862.20000 GNF
50 CNY59,655.50000 GNF
100 CNY119,311.00000 GNF
250 CNY298,277.50000 GNF
500 CNY596,555.00000 GNF
1000 CNY1,193,110.00000 GNF
2000 CNY2,386,220.00000 GNF
5000 CNY5,965,550.00000 GNF
10000 CNY11,931,100.00000 GNF