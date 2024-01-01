Guinean francs to Canadian dollars today

Convert GNF to CAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
0.16 cad

1.000 GNF = 0.0001578 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:06
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Guinean francs to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Canadian Dollar
1 GNF0.00016 CAD
5 GNF0.00079 CAD
10 GNF0.00158 CAD
20 GNF0.00316 CAD
50 GNF0.00789 CAD
100 GNF0.01578 CAD
250 GNF0.03945 CAD
500 GNF0.07890 CAD
1000 GNF0.15780 CAD
2000 GNF0.31560 CAD
5000 GNF0.78900 CAD
10000 GNF1.57800 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 CAD6,337.14000 GNF
5 CAD31,685.70000 GNF
10 CAD63,371.40000 GNF
20 CAD126,742.80000 GNF
50 CAD316,857.00000 GNF
100 CAD633,714.00000 GNF
250 CAD1,584,285.00000 GNF
500 CAD3,168,570.00000 GNF
1000 CAD6,337,140.00000 GNF
2000 CAD12,674,280.00000 GNF
5000 CAD31,685,700.00000 GNF
10000 CAD63,371,400.00000 GNF